Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Search in Massachusetts related to Harmony Montgomery case

Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.
Harmony Montgomery disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.(Manchester Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police were searching a marshy area in Massachusetts on Friday as part of their investigation in the case of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 and is presumed dead.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said the location is in Revere, Massachusetts, and that the search is part of their investigation in the Harmony Montgomery case. They declined to give any further information.

But the Massachusetts State Police said 18 troopers, K-9 and drone units were searching wetlands along Route 107 in Revere. State police said the search started shortly after 9 a.m.

Harmony’s body has not been found. Her father, Adam Montgomery, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, as well as falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He has pleaded not guilty.

“Officials caution against any speculation related to the potential results of this search,” the New Hampshire news release said.

Authorities didn’t know Harmony was missing until November 2021. In August 2022, police announced that they believed she was killed in Manchester in early December 2019.

Adam Montgomery was arrested in October.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds helped spread a fire at an Ely trucking business, causing extensive damage Wednesday night.
Fire causes extensive damage to Ely trucking business
Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Future for Iowa - and for women’s college basketball - is bright
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
Former Hawkeye and NFL player Austin Blythe retires, contemplates coaching
Former Hawkeye Austin Blythe hopes to coach after retiring as an NFL player
Todd Mullis watches testimony while on trial for first-degree murder on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019...
Todd Mullis appeals for new trial, wants conviction overturned

Latest News

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
What’s next for Tennessee’s expelled lawmakers?
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas says he didn’t have to disclose luxury trips
Dubuque’s Flora, Sutton pools to reopen in May