Multi-vehicle crash and stalled vehicle slowing traffic on I-380 northbound

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa DOT is reporting that the left lane and right shoulder on I-380 are blocked off due to a multi-vehicle crash and a stalled vehicle just north of College Community Schools and 76th Avenue SW.

The blocked-off area is between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 16: US 151 and US 218.

Expect traffic delays while emergency crews are in the area.

UPDATE: The roadway is back open

