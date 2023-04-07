Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County asks for new trial

A man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County is asking for a new trial.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County is asking for a new trial.

A jury convicted Aaron Whittle of second degree murder last month.

Prosecutors say he shot his father Larry Whittle and tried covering it up by burning his body, and the gun used in the shooting.

It happened in Decorah in March 2022.

Whittle admits to burning his dad’s body and the gun, but he says the shooting was an accident.

He says the two were handling the same gun during an argument when it went off.

In new court documents, Whittle argues some evidence shouldn’t have been allowed at trial.

He also argues prosecutors didn’t prove second degree murder.

As of now, his sentencing is set for next month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds helped spread a fire at an Ely trucking business, causing extensive damage Wednesday night.
Fire causes extensive damage to Ely trucking business
Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Future for Iowa - and for women’s college basketball - is bright
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
Former Hawkeye and NFL player Austin Blythe retires, contemplates coaching
Former Hawkeye Austin Blythe hopes to coach after retiring as an NFL player
Todd Mullis watches testimony while on trial for first-degree murder on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019...
Todd Mullis appeals for new trial, wants conviction overturned

Latest News

Dubuque’s Flora, Sutton pools to reopen in May
Enhance Iowa Board awards over $17 million in grants to 20 Iowa projects, including Field of Dreams
A man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County is asking for a new trial.
Man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County asks for new trial
Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters, Executive Director at NAMI Linn County, joins us to talk about ways...
How to promote mental health at work