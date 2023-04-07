Man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County asks for new trial

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County is asking for a new trial.

A jury convicted Aaron Whittle of second degree murder last month.

Prosecutors say he shot his father Larry Whittle and tried covering it up by burning his body, and the gun used in the shooting.

It happened in Decorah in March 2022.

Whittle admits to burning his dad’s body and the gun, but he says the shooting was an accident.

He says the two were handling the same gun during an argument when it went off.

In new court documents, Whittle argues some evidence shouldn’t have been allowed at trial.

He also argues prosecutors didn’t prove second degree murder.

As of now, his sentencing is set for next month.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.