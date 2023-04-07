Johnson County farmer heartbroken after Friday’s storm destroys family farm

RURAL JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks one week since destructive storms swept through Iowa and many people are still dealing with the aftermath. A tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour swept through portions of rural Johnson County and continued into Coralville.

Harold Neuzil says he’s heartbroken after a tornado hit his farm. Most of these barns were built by his dad and grandpa. Harold recalled the moments before he headed for shelter with his dog. “It seemed like we were no more down the basement and it was over,” said Harold Neuzil. “You could hear that it was over so we came back up.”

Harold is not only a farmer but he’s a Army Reserve Veteran and served for 27 years. “Learned a lot, got to go to a number of places,” said Harold.

Now this farm has been in this family for generations. Harold says that he bought this farm from his grandmother in 1995. Although Harold stay’s humble and doesn’t ask for help often he’s gotten a lot of help cleaning up debris but work still needs to be done.

Harold’s friends, neighbors and family have helped clean up the debris left from the storm - that includes his daughter Sarah. Even though no one was hurt here, Sarah worries about her dad after the storm.

He lives out there alone so I get a little more concerned for his safety but he’s kind of the person that does what he wants,” said Sarah Neuzil “You can’t stop him.”

This weekend brings more clean up, with the reminder that although Harold lost so much, he’s not recovering alone.

