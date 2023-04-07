Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release

OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm conviction, has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

Following an investigation, law enforcement officers searched 48-year-old Timothy Rabineau’s residence and reportedly found a drug ledger that showed that Rabineau was distributing marijuana, THC, vape cartridges, Xanax, Valium, and acid. They also found 35 baggies containing 78.8 grams of marijuana.

Officers searched the residence again just six days later after receiving information that Rabineau bought two handguns that were stolen from a Theisen’s in Maquoketa by another individual. On-scene crews recovered a case containing the two stolen firearms and another firearm. Rabineau admitted to buying the weapons.

Rabineau was sentenced to a total of 88 months imprisonment for the new crimes and for the supervised release violations. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release when his prison term is over.

