Former reserve deputy sheriff sentenced for receiving child pornography

Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced on a federal child pornography charge.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 51-year-old Marion man who spent over 20 years as a reserve deputy sheriff was sentenced to federal prison after amassing a large collection of child pornography over a seven-year period.

Information from a plea agreement shows that Gordon Grabau collected child pornography using peer-to-peer software from 2014 to 2021. In July 2021, law enforcement agencies search his home, seizing numerous electronic devices such as computers and hard drives.

Investigators found 168,780 files containing child pornography - some of which involved children as young as infants. The Linn County Sheriff terminated Grabau as a reserve deputy on the same day law enforcement searched his home.

Grabau was sentenced to 144 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised release after his sentence.

