Expungement fair helps people with a criminal history find a job

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Those leaving prison or jail said second chances could be hard to find even though employers said they were desperate to find workers to fill jobs.

IowaWORKS said there were more than 73,000 job openings across the state. Even so, men and women who were behind bars said they were finding it very difficult to find work.

“The derecho damaged all of the roofs,” said Mike Claman, a member of the Roofers Local 182. “Business is booming in regards to roofing.”

Claman was at the IowaWORKS job fair looking for a few roofers. Gabriel Garza was here looking for a good job.

“I’ve been putting in applications, getting interviews, and stuff like that, but not really getting any calls back because of my criminal history.”

Garza has been on the job hunt since getting out of prison a month ago for committing a violent crime. Right now, Garza said he lived at a halfway house as he tried to work his way back into society; however, he has faced several barriers.

“The halfway house, they have a level system where you have to get a job in order to go up in levels, and in order to get out,” said Garza.

IowaWORKS made sure people like Garza were getting the legal help they needed: helping to get proper paperwork identification like driver’s licenses and getting them in front of job candidates. 10 different companies came to this job fair with all of them offering work that paid at least $15 an hour.

“We want as many as can come through the doors,” said Claman. “The demand for labor is so high, we just have to go everywhere and take everybody.”

This was the first of what could be two job fairs this year with the help of the Advocates for Social Justice. That group said it wanted to better focus its efforts to make more people employable. It was good news for employers like the Roofers Union, but it was even better news for people like Garza.

“I’m just trying to take the right path and get a job,” said Garza. “I want to get something I’m going to stick with and make a career out of.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.