DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s Flora and Sutton pools will open for the season on May 30.

The city’s Leisure Services Department made the announcement on Friday, saying swim passes and registration for swim lessons at both pools will become available starting at 9 a.m. on April 28.

