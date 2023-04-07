Show You Care
Dubuque landlord faces fraud charge after receiving more than $15K in state rental assistance funds

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque landlord is accused of fraud after receiving more than $15,000 in state rental assistance funds.

Court documents say Brian Brandel, of Dubuque, submitted four fraudulent applications to the Iowa Finance Authority to become eligible for rental assistance funds from the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The documents cover applications submitted from August 2021 through December 2021. Brandel is the owner and landlord for an apartment building in the 1900 block of Jackson Street and a single-family home in the 2400 block of Jackson Street.

Brandel allegedly misrepresented the identity of his tenants, rental arrears amounts, and months owed on the four applications, asking for about $25,675.

Three of the applications were approved and Brandel was paid $15,467. The fourth application, which was denied, was for $10,200.

Brandel faces one count of First Degree Fraudulent Practice.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

