Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Davenport North grad earns Grammy consideration

A Davenport musician recently earned major recognition.
By Evan Denton
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Zay Davis has been around music for most of his life.

“My dad is a world-renowned jazz pianist, my mom runs the smooth jazz series down at the Redstone Room, and so I’ve always been involved in it,” Davis said.

Heavily inspired by the rapper Twista, Davis has created his own unique style.

“[It’s] a really good combination of pop, hip-hop, and house influences,” Davis said.

Recently, Davis earned major recognition. His track called ‘Selfish’ earned Grammy consideration for the best rap song.

“A lot of people apply to even get considered for a Grammy, and, you know, the Grammy board only takes 15% of those who are considered,” Davis said. “For the most part, I think that we as humans are selfless, we like to help other people, but then there is that small aspect of us that is selfish, especially when it comes to relationships.”

Davis estimates it took a week to write and produce the track, but the process wasn’t always straightforward.

“Sometimes when I produce some songs, they start out different, like I’ll have a different melody in mind, and then when I’m producing, something will just kind of click and come to me and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, let me take it this direction,’ and so that’s what happened with it,” Davis said.

Davis’ advice for young musicians is to be okay with being different, and not worry about fitting a specific mold.

“Just stay consistent because, if you believe in yourself, that’s all that matters,” Davis said. “Don’t worry about competing with people. I think that’s one of the biggest things. Don’t compete with other people. Just focus on being the best that you can be.”

Davis isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. He said his next album, ‘What Lovers Do,’ is coming out this summer in June.

To see more of Davis’ work, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds helped spread a fire at an Ely trucking business, causing extensive damage Wednesday night.
Fire causes extensive damage to Ely trucking business
Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Future for Iowa - and for women’s college basketball - is bright
Former Hawkeye and NFL player Austin Blythe retires, contemplates coaching
Former Hawkeye Austin Blythe hopes to coach after retiring as an NFL player
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
People putting themselves at risk to gather weather video
Following recent severe weather law enforcement says people are putting themselves in danger

Latest News

People in Iowa are choosing to be proactive following recent rounds of storms across the state....
National Weather Service holds storm spotter training in Iowa after recent tornadoes
Court documents show a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake wants...
Todd Mullis appeals for new trial, wants conviction overturned
Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other...
Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students
Bravon Tukes
Suspect in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting wants separate trial from other defendant