Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Coralville unveils overnight theme, logo for 2023 RAGBRAI stop

The city of Coralville has unveiled its overnight theme and logo for this year’s RAGBRAI stop.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Coralville has unveiled its overnight theme and logo for this year’s RAGBRAI stop.

“We will toast ‘Cheers to the Years’ to coincide with Coralville’s 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI,” city staff wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The mayor of Coralville says the synergy of this being the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 150th anniversary of the city will be a perfect fit.

RAGBRAI organizers released this year’s overnight stops in January.

The eight cities listed as overnight towns for the annual statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

Besides the overnight towns, riders will pass through eight other eastern Iowa cities, including Chelsie, Belle Plaine, Marengo, Amana, Oxford, Iowa City, West Liberty and Muscatine.

This year’s ride is set for July 22 through July 29.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds helped spread a fire at an Ely trucking business, causing extensive damage Wednesday night.
Fire causes extensive damage to Ely trucking business
Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Future for Iowa - and for women’s college basketball - is bright
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
Former Hawkeye and NFL player Austin Blythe retires, contemplates coaching
Former Hawkeye Austin Blythe hopes to coach after retiring as an NFL player
Todd Mullis watches testimony while on trial for first-degree murder on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019...
Todd Mullis appeals for new trial, wants conviction overturned

Latest News

Dubuque’s Flora, Sutton pools to reopen in May
Enhance Iowa Board awards over $17 million in grants to 20 Iowa projects, including Field of Dreams
A man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County is asking for a new trial.
Man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County asks for new trial
The city of Coralville has unveiled its overnight theme and logo for this year’s RAGBRAI stop.
Coralville unveils overnight theme, logo for 2023 RAGBRAI stop
A $12 million grant was awarded to Dyersville officials working to build a permanent stadium at...
$12 million grant awarded to Dyersville for permanent Field of Dreams baseball stadium