Coralville unveils overnight theme, logo for 2023 RAGBRAI stop

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Coralville has unveiled its overnight theme and logo for this year’s RAGBRAI stop.

“We will toast ‘Cheers to the Years’ to coincide with Coralville’s 150th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI,” city staff wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning.

The mayor of Coralville says the synergy of this being the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 150th anniversary of the city will be a perfect fit.

RAGBRAI organizers released this year’s overnight stops in January.

The eight cities listed as overnight towns for the annual statewide bicycle ride include Sioux City, Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama-Toledo, Coralville, and Davenport.

Besides the overnight towns, riders will pass through eight other eastern Iowa cities, including Chelsie, Belle Plaine, Marengo, Amana, Oxford, Iowa City, West Liberty and Muscatine.

This year’s ride is set for July 22 through July 29.

