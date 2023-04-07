Show You Care
Beautiful holiday weekend on the way

Plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures take us through the coming days.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures take us through the coming days.

Look for highs today to be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the upper 50s to mid-60s across Eastern Iowa. We’ll have a few more clouds than yesterday, but sunshine will again dominate the skies overhead.

High pressure and sunshine will continue into the holiday weekend with highs continuing to climb. Look for mid-60s Saturday and upper-60s to around 70 by Easter afternoon.

The latest look at Easter weekend.
The latest look at Easter weekend.(KCRG)

Our pattern stalls next week thanks to a blocking pattern setting up, keeping the sunshine going and temperatures rising throughout the week. By mid to late next week, we look to be pushing the 80-degree mark in our central and southern zones with everyone well into the 70s at the very least. This blocking pattern also keeps any moisture to our south and any chances for precipitation remain quite limited.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast.   (KCRG)

