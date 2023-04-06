Willie Ray Fairley and team arrive in Rolling Fork to feed storm victims

ROLLING FORK, Mississippi (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner and his crew have arrived in Mississippi to feed victims of recent severe weather.

Willie Ray Fairley announced he was taking a team to his home state to feed people recovering after devastating storms swept across the state last month.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Fairley said they were officially on the road.

Trevor Nicholson, one of Fairley’s team members, sent TV9 images as the group has now arrived in Rolling Fork and is setting up and getting ready to serve meals.

“As usual we will let the smoke do the talking for us,” Nicholson wrote, referencing the smell of the food and the grill seen in the images.

Nicholson said the group setup on the west side of a local hospital in Rolling Fork.

