Walmart to install electric vehicle charging stations at stores in Iowa, nationwide

(NBC15)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walmart says it plans to bring more electric vehicle charging stations to its Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the country, including in Iowa.

The announcement comes as part of the company’s plan to expand its fast-charging stations to thousands of markets across the country by 2030. Currently, Walmart has nearly 1,300 charging stations across the country.

From 2020 to 2021 EV ownership in Iowa increased by 62 percent, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The company said it’s still trying to figure out which charging stations will best serve its customers, but because there are store locations within 10 miles of about 90 percent of Americans, the company is uniquely positioned to bring EV charging to people in rural, suburban and urban areas.

