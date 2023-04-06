Show You Care
Todd Mullis appeals for new trial, wants conviction overturned

Todd Mullis watches testimony while on trial for first-degree murder on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake wants a new trial.

A Dubuque County jury found Todd Mullis guilty of first-degree murder in September 2019. Prosecutors said he killed his wife, Amy Mullis, on their farm just outside Earlville in November 2018.

Mullis argues in his request for a new trial, that there “exists evidence of material facts, not previously presented and heard, that requires vacation of the conviction.” He also states that his trial counsel did not pursue the defense he wanted them to pursue. Mullis states he wanted to argue that Amy’s death was an accident and not a homicide, something his counsel did not do.

A court judge will now determine whether or not Mullis’ appeal holds weight, and whether or not they should vacate his conviction and sentence and hold a new trial.

Mullis is serving a life sentence for her murder.

