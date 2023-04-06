Show You Care
South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott to speak in Cedar Rapids

FILE - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a fundraiser in Anderson, S.C., Aug. 22, 2022. Scott faces Democrat Krystle Matthews and an independent opponent in his bid for reelection on Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott will visit Cedar Rapids for multiple events on April 12 as part of his Faith in America Tour.

The Republican is expected to join Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson for a roundtable discussion with homeschool families at 9:30 a.m., though the location was not publicly released.

Scott is then expected to speak to the Five Seasons Republican Women’s Group at a Dinner at 5 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.

He will also meet with local pastors and elected officials.

Scott was previously in Iowa in February to speak at Drake University in Des Moines before addressing an annual Polk County fundraiser.

