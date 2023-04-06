Show You Care
Sen. Grassley holds discussion linking drug cartels and professional shoplifters

By Victoria Wong
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Grassley says Iowa businesses lose an estimated 1.38 billion dollars in 2021 through organized retail crime. He claims there’s a link between organized crime targeting retail businesses and crime fueling drug cartels.

The organization Buy Safe America says that organized retail crime often involves online marketplaces that quickly and discretely move mass quantities of stolen merchandise and criminals often also engage in narcotics and money laundering.

Grassley recently introduced the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act to highlight how big businesses and law enforcement can work together to combat retail crime that supports the drug trade.

“We have a major problem here and the legislation that I have would set up a center in the Department of Homeland Security that would coordinate all these different efforts between local, state, and federal,” said Grassley.

He also emphasized how there needs to be more security at the southern border to address drug cartels moving narcotics into the U.S.

