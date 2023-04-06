Show You Care
Sen. Ernst to hold annual Roast and Ride fundraiser to support Freedom Foundation

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is holding her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is holding her annual Roast and Ride fundraiser on June 3.

This year, Ernst said the proceeds from the ride will go to the Freedom Foundation, a veteran’s service and supported organization based in Cedar Rapids.

“Since we started Roast and Ride in 2015, I’ve made a commitment to support a veteran’s organization with the proceeds from our Ride. This year, we will be donating to the Freedom Foundation based in Cedar Rapids,” Ernst said. “I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Freedom Foundation a number of times, and I’m so looking forward to honoring their important work in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities at this year’s Ride.”

The motorcycle ride is set to go from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on June 3, starting Big Barn Harley Davidson, in Des Moines. Rider check in is expected to start at 9:30 a.m.

Then the Roast and Rally runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Animal Learning Center, located at E 34 Street, in Des Moines.

For more information about the event, including how to get tickets, click here.

For more information about Freedom Foundation, click here.

