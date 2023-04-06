Show You Care
Pleasant days ahead as we approach Easter

Sunshine and warmth highlights our forecast as we head into the Easter weekend.
By Jan Ryherd
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures dominate the forecast in the coming days.

Winds shift more out of the south tonight, helping warm us into the 60s and 70s in the coming days. We’ll be about 10 degrees warmer tomorrow and many make it to the 60s. A mix of mostly sun and a few clouds is expected overhead to end the work week and into the holiday weekend.

The wind forecast for the next 5 days in Eastern Iowa.
Eastern Iowa's forecast for Friday, April 7th, 2023.
THIS WEEKEND: Easter weekend continues to look excellent with highs well into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few 70s may occur for a short time as well, particularly Sunday afternoon. There is a weak system that might bring a shower to the area on Sunday night, otherwise, this is a fairly dry forecast into next week.

Easter weekend looks great!
EXTENDED: Beyond this, the overall weather pattern continues to be on the warm side which is in great contrast to the last few Aprils. This will help the soil temperatures jump over the next week or two, which is something that’s been a challenge over the past few spring seasons. Mostly dry weather is expected next week, too, though there may be a few storms late in the week provided a cold front moves through around next Thursday or Friday.

The latest KCRG-TV9 9-Day Forecast
The temperature outlook for mid-April favors above normal readings for the Midwest.
