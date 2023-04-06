Oskaloosa shooting suspect arrested in Missouri

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - The 22-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Oskaloosa has been arrested in Missouri, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Police in Oskaloosa said they were searching for Gavin Jones on charges of Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury for his involvement in a shooting on Tuesday in the 700 block of D Avenue West.

One man was injured in the shooting. He was taken to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment.

