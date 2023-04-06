No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials are providing an update on a train derailment in Sioux City Thursday.

Union Pacific released a statement saying about twelve rail cars on one of their trains derailed upright in their Sioux City yard. This happened at about 6 p.m. and there were no injuries.

Union Pacific says their crews rerailed the cars Friday morning and repair work is in progress. They say Floyd Blvd has partially reopened but 28th Street will remain closed for a few days due to repair work. The incident remains under investigation.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the road closure is causing the community, but Union Pacific is committed to repairing the damage,” said Union Pacific in an official statement.

Drone footage of crews fixing the tracks where a train derailed in Sioux City

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Crews with Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police are on the scene of a train derailment near 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard.

From initial information provided to KTIV, the train was headed southbound into town when the incident occurred. The train cars were empty at the time of the derailment.

A railroad team with Union Pacific will be headed to the scene to perform an inspection. As cleanup begins, at least one of the northbound lanes of Floyd Boulevard is blocked.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities are asking anyone planning to travel in that area to find a different route.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when more details are available.

