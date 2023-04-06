Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City(ktiv)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officials are providing an update on a train derailment in Sioux City Thursday.

Union Pacific released a statement saying about twelve rail cars on one of their trains derailed upright in their Sioux City yard. This happened at about 6 p.m. and there were no injuries.

Union Pacific says their crews rerailed the cars Friday morning and repair work is in progress. They say Floyd Blvd has partially reopened but 28th Street will remain closed for a few days due to repair work. The incident remains under investigation.

“We apologize for the inconvenience the road closure is causing the community, but Union Pacific is committed to repairing the damage,” said Union Pacific in an official statement.

Drone footage of crews fixing the tracks where a train derailed in Sioux City

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Crews with Sioux City Fire Rescue, Sioux City Police are on the scene of a train derailment near 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard.

From initial information provided to KTIV, the train was headed southbound into town when the incident occurred. The train cars were empty at the time of the derailment.

A railroad team with Union Pacific will be headed to the scene to perform an inspection. As cleanup begins, at least one of the northbound lanes of Floyd Boulevard is blocked.

No injuries have been reported. Authorities are asking anyone planning to travel in that area to find a different route.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates when more details are available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds helped spread a fire at an Ely trucking business, causing extensive damage Wednesday night.
Fire causes extensive damage to Ely trucking business
Iowa's Caitlin Clark yells during the first half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Future for Iowa - and for women’s college basketball - is bright
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
Former Hawkeye and NFL player Austin Blythe retires, contemplates coaching
Former Hawkeye Austin Blythe hopes to coach after retiring as an NFL player
Todd Mullis watches testimony while on trial for first-degree murder on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019...
Todd Mullis appeals for new trial, wants conviction overturned

Latest News

A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County asks for new trial
Dubuque’s Flora, Sutton pools to reopen in May
Enhance Iowa Board awards over $17 million in grants to 20 Iowa projects, including Field of Dreams
A man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County is asking for a new trial.
Man convicted of killing his father in Winneshiek County asks for new trial