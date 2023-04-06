Nice days on the way, warming into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a nice one as the wind slowly backs off and the sky remains fully sunny. While it’s a chilly start, the sun will make the most of it we’ll land in the 50-55 range for afternoon highs. The warmup continues into tomorrow with lower 60s expected as the wind turns to the south.

Easter weekend looks great! (KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Easter weekend continues to look excellent with highs well into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few 70s may occur for a short time as well, particularly Sunday afternoon. There is a weak system that might bring a shower to the area on Sunday night, otherwise, this is a fairly dry forecast into next week.

The temperature outlook for mid-April favors above normal readings for the Midwest. (KCRG)

EXTENDED: Beyond this, the overall weather pattern continues to be on the warm side which is in great contrast to the last few Aprils. This will help the soil temperatures jump over the next week or two, which is something that’s been a challenge over the past few spring seasons. Mostly dry weather is expected next week, too, though there may be a few storms late in the week provided a cold front moves through around next Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.