Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Nice days on the way, warming into the weekend

Plan on a nice one today with sunny sky and highs in the lower 50s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be a nice one as the wind slowly backs off and the sky remains fully sunny. While it’s a chilly start, the sun will make the most of it we’ll land in the 50-55 range for afternoon highs. The warmup continues into tomorrow with lower 60s expected as the wind turns to the south.

Easter weekend looks great!
Easter weekend looks great!(KCRG)

THIS WEEKEND: Easter weekend continues to look excellent with highs well into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. A few 70s may occur for a short time as well, particularly Sunday afternoon. There is a weak system that might bring a shower to the area on Sunday night, otherwise, this is a fairly dry forecast into next week.

The temperature outlook for mid-April favors above normal readings for the Midwest.
The temperature outlook for mid-April favors above normal readings for the Midwest.(KCRG)

EXTENDED: Beyond this, the overall weather pattern continues to be on the warm side which is in great contrast to the last few Aprils. This will help the soil temperatures jump over the next week or two, which is something that’s been a challenge over the past few spring seasons. Mostly dry weather is expected next week, too, though there may be a few storms late in the week provided a cold front moves through around next Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Boone County Deputy charged in the death of his police dog.
Former Deputy charged with death of police dog
Structure fire in Ely
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Ely
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A tornado touched down around Pleasantville Tuesday night, causing damage to buildings and...
Tornado touched down near Pleasantville
Severe weather watches on April 4, 2023
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued; threat continues into overnight

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 6th, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, April 5, 2023
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return!
Get ready for climbing temperatures
Get ready for climbing temperatures