Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to...
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.

The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis.

The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Dealers will inspect the SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame if needed. If the frame is badly damaged, Honda may offer to buy the vehicle. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 8.

The CR-Vs already have been recalled in Canada. Honda says in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has 61 customer complaints in the U.S. but no deaths or injuries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winds helped spread a fire at an Ely trucking business, causing extensive damage Wednesday night.
Fire causes extensive damage to Ely trucking business
Former Boone County Deputy charged in the death of his police dog.
Former Deputy charged with death of police dog
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
A tornado touched down around Pleasantville Tuesday night, causing damage to buildings and...
Tornado touched down near Pleasantville
Severe weather watches on April 4, 2023
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued; threat continues into overnight

Latest News

A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
In central Iowa, cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit the region on Tuesday.
Central Iowans cleaning up after Tuesday’s severe weather
Marion City Council is set to meet to consider the second reading of a proposal to add speed...
Marion City Council to consider proposal to add speed cameras
In central Iowa, cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit the region on Tuesday.
Central Iowans cleaning up after Tuesday's severe weather
The Linn County sheriff's office says a commercial building is a total loss after this fire.
Ely commercial building a total loss after Wednesday night fire