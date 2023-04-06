Grain truck hits train in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 4th, around 12:04 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a train vs vehicle accident at 20th St and T Ave just west of Oelwein.

Deputies arrived to find that Farmer’s Union Produce Cooperative grain truck had failed to yield at the railroad crossing and struck a Northern Iowa Railways train.

The driver of the truck was cited for Failure to properly stop at a railroad crossing.

No injuries were reported.

