Following recent severe weather law enforcement says people are putting themselves in danger

By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Amber Real had her phone in her hand capturing the moment a tornado whipped through the Quad Cities.

These days, when severe weather strikes the area, it’s certain someone with a video camera or a cellphone is nearby to capture it.

“It’s insane to me,” said Keota Police Chief Doug Conrad.

Conrad says his concerns become very real because of videos he saw showing people way too close to tornados. People ignored the warnings to take dramatic pictures. The danger is real. Two tornadoes struck the Keota area, including an EF-4 tornado packing winds of more than 166 MPH. It was enough to destroy 19 homes and injures one person.

“You can go on Facebook or Tiktok where the storms were 300-400 yards from the tornado,” he said. That was a big tornado, and they’re out there making videos of it so they can post it.”

Chief Conrad said it was a trend that was becoming all too common and all too dangerous. He said you may think you are a safe distance away from the storm, but you’re not.

“It’s a cool video, but it’s hard to believe that a 2 x 4 or glass could kill somebody,” said Chief Conrad.

