Erick All says ‘Tight End U’ is “way better than I thought”

All, who transferred from Michigan, says he enjoyed seeing ‘Tight End U’ up close.
By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After Sam LaPorta declared for the NFL Draft, an opportunity at tight end opened up for a deep position group.

Junior Luke Lachey and senior transfer Erick All will likely be the first two to get the chance. All, who transferred from Michigan, says he enjoyed seeing ‘Tight End U’ up close.

“Way better than I thought it was,” he said. “I’m learning so many new techniques, new routes. I see why they call it Tight End U.”

Addison Ostrenga is also adjusting after playing sparingly as a freshman.

“Now that I understand the playbook I’m able to just go out there and play, work on those little details on certain routes and run blocking,” said Ostrenga.

Big plays were few and far between in Iowa City in 2022, but Lachey and wide receiver Diante Vines were hinting at more “explosives” being folded into the offense.

“Oh yeah there’s some changes both from personell and playcalling like you said but i’ll let the coaches answer those questions about that,” said Lachey. “I’m just going out there and doing whatever they tell me to do.”

“In practice (there have) been a lot of big plays, even the defense looks like ‘oh that was actually a good play,’ like that’s something that we didn’t have last year,” Vines said. “I just think going out there on Saturday, making the plays that we put together during practice, doing it on Saturday will make a lot more people in the world a little quiet towards the Iowa offense.”

The Hawkeyes will hold an open practice at Kinnick Stadium on April 22nd.

