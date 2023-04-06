City of Ely asking citizens to conserve water after Wednesday fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After spending several hours fighting a fire that could be seen from miles away, the City of Ely is asking people to conserve water.

The fire was reported just after 8:00 pm Wednesday night in the 1900 block of State Street in Ely. Firefighters say winds helped spread the fire throughout the entire building in under an hour.

City officials say crews used large amounts of water in battling the blaze and are asking residents to conserve usage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.