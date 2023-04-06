Show You Care
Central Iowans cleaning up after Tuesday’s severe weather

In central Iowa, cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit the region on Tuesday.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - Cleanup is underway in central Iowa after tornadoes hit the region on Tuesday.

A tornado was caught on camera touching down near Pleasantville in Marion County.

A family in Pleasantville said their home was still standing after the tornado hit, but it destroyed another building on their property.

Pieces of the building lay scattered across their property, and some were even found wrapped around trees. The storm also carried other debris from a neighboring home.

Mary Miller ran to her basement with her family when the tornado approached. She said the cleanup process could have taken days, but much of it was knocked out in one day due to dozens offering the family help.

“It’s quite humbling — all the people who have showed up and rallied around us,” said Miller. “Last night, shortly after the whole thing happened, people started coming out and helping us clean up and asking us what we need. They brought meals, showed up bright and early. I bet between the two days, we’ve had 75 people here.”

The storms also caused damage in nearby Warren County.

Emergency management there spent the day on Wednesday checking in with homeowners and their land.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

