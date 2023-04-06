Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police adding new K-9 officer

K-9 Officer Ranger
K-9 Officer Ranger(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Cedar Rapids Police Department announced they are getting a new canine team member.

Canine Officer Ranger is a purebred bloodhound, specifically bred for trailing and scent detection.

Ranger is expected to start working in mid-May, with his first public appearance at the Downtown Farmer’s Market on June 3rd.

