Cedar Rapids Police adding new K-9 officer
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Cedar Rapids Police Department announced they are getting a new canine team member.
Canine Officer Ranger is a purebred bloodhound, specifically bred for trailing and scent detection.
Ranger is expected to start working in mid-May, with his first public appearance at the Downtown Farmer’s Market on June 3rd.
