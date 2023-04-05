Show You Care
Windy and colder today

Plan on a colder and windy one across the area.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Now that this cold front has blown through the area, expect windy weather conditions today along with steadily falling temperatures. Wind chills today will likely fall to the 20s and 30s for a time, particularly in wide open areas where the wind may be stronger. Speaking of wind, look for gusts to 40 mph today from the west.

A look at the forecast wind gusts and direction through Wednesday afternoon, April 5th, 2023.
A look at the forecast wind gusts and direction through Wednesday afternoon, April 5th, 2023.(KCRG)

The good news is the cooler air is only around for a day or two and we’ll see gradual warming by the end of the week and especially the weekend. Humidity looks pretty low as the warmup occurs and there should be a fair amount of sunshine around each day.

A look at highs for the next five days in eastern Iowa.
A look at highs for the next five days in eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

While there are some fronts nearby this weekend, it appears even in the warmer air, the chances of precipitation will remain very low. Look for a warmer week next week with many days of 70+ lining up. An early look at the Kernels home opener next Tuesday shows a really nice setup with highs well into the 70s...this would be a welcome contrast to those many home openers featuring snow and cold!

