Tornado touched down near Pleasantville

A tornado touched down near Pleasantville Tuesday night, causing damage to buildings and powerlines.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are taking a look at what happened during the storms Tuesday night.

This video is from around Pleasantville.

A rope-like tornado kicked up debris in farm fields between Indianola and Pella in Marion County.

One man describes just how fast the storms came and went.

He said within 15 to 30 seconds, the damage was done.

Local Sheriff’s offices say there are various reports of property damage and downed power lines.

The National Weather service will be surveying damage in Marion County as well as Warren County.

