‘This warehouse meant a lot to us’ - Habitat for Humanity looks to rebuild after Friday’s storms destroy warehouse

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As some areas faced storms Tuesday night, other parts of Eastern Iowa are still cleaning up from last Friday’s severe weather outbreak.

Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity got hit hard in the storm, and one of its warehouses was a total loss. The warehouse stored things like tools, supplies, safety equipment, and everything the organization uses to help build affordable housing for those who need it.

Leaders with the organization said the space also doubles as a place for volunteers to build during the winter months.

Executive Director Scott Hawes said while the building is a total loss, they’ve started on the recovery process.

“Initially, it was really a gut punch, and we didn’t really know what to do and how to respond. And then we just got to work. We called on our volunteers, we called on members of the community and we just started digging out,” he said.

Hawes said they’re now focused on rebuilding to get back to their mission and staying strong for the rest of storm season.

“There’s definitely a sense of urgency. We know that this is April in Iowa, and there’s a chance for more severe weather soon. So, we definitely want to get this taken care of and buttoned up before we have to deal with another issue,” Siad Hawes.

Hawes adds they don’t know the damage estimate, but they’ve set up a fundraising campaign to help with those costs. And he said he’s thankful for the community’s help so far.

They’re also looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup Saturday, April 8th.

