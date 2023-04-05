CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Get ready for some warmer temperatures!

Tonight

Even though it was a cloudy morning the sky is clearing, and we’ll enjoy a beautiful sunset. It will be a nice evening to take a walk after dinner. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky and high winds.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return! (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday morning we’ll wake up to a lovely sunrise and we’ll enjoy a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to rise Friday and into the weekend and we’ll even reach 70 on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb next week with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Our long term forecast also looks much quieter than the last few days with no major storm systems expected.

