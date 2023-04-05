Severe storms possible overnight, watch in effect until 4 a.m.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of low pressure and cold front continues to move across the state keeping the chance for showers and storms overnight. Some of the storms still have the potential to turn severe. Although damaging wind and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out the primary threat remains large hail.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

As this system moves east stronger weather winds enter the weather picture for Wednesday. A sustained wind of 20 to 30 is likely with gusts to 45 mph possible. Highs remain in the 50s through Thursday.

24 Hour Wind Forecast (KCRG)

Looking ahead to the end of the week and easter weekend milder weather is likely as highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Easter Sunday brings a chance for a few showers.

