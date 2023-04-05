Record number of LGBTQ+ related laws passed in nation
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican-controlled legislatures across the U-S, including Iowa’s, are passing bills on LGBTQ+ issues that are very similar from state to state. Political experts say there’s a reason for that.
The Movement Advancement Project says as of the end of last month, there were more than 650 LGBTQ bills introduced across the country.
KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee reports how politics may be replacing geography.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.