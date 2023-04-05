Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Record number of LGBTQ+ related laws passed in nation

Republican-controlled legislatures across the US, including Iowa's, are passing bills on LGBTQ+ issues that are very similar from state to state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican-controlled legislatures across the U-S, including Iowa’s, are passing bills on LGBTQ+ issues that are very similar from state to state. Political experts say there’s a reason for that.

The Movement Advancement Project says as of the end of last month, there were more than 650 LGBTQ bills introduced across the country.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee reports how politics may be replacing geography.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Severe weather possible today and tonight
Severe weather watches on April 4, 2023
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued; threat continues into overnight
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
Doug shared these pictures of hail the size of quarters and dimes that fell on Tuesday, March...
Hail already impacting parts of eastern Iowa Tuesday morning
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
Iowa’s Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese for gesture

Latest News

Archbishop Michael Jackels.
Archbishop of Dubuque retires: A look at his service and what comes next
Archbishop of Dubuque retires: A look at his service and what comes next
Damontie Haggstrom-Wells
Cedar Rapids man charged in 2020 murder of Daniel Spangler
Gavin Jones
Oskaloosa officials seek public help in locating shooting suspect