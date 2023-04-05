Show You Care
Program that advocates for nursing home residents adds volunteers

There are many people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, but there are only a few people making sure those people understand their rights.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are thousands of people living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Iowa, but there are only a few people making sure those people feel comfortable in their living situation and understand their rights.

Pam Railsback is one of nine Local Ombudsmen with the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

“I wish there were 10 more of our staff,” said Railsback. “Ideally, the standard for staffing is one Ombudsman for every 200 residents, and I think right now we have, in Iowa, one ombudsman for every 700 residents.”

Railsback and her counterparts have help from volunteers. Until recently, there were only fifty in the state.

“From the last news article that you did, I know, we got five reach-outs, and two of them are almost through the training programs. So that’s pretty exciting,” Railsback added.

Five new volunteers is just a handful, but it’s also a 10% increase for a program that’s stretched and grateful for all the help that comes their way.

“Our territories are huge. We don’t—it’s hard for us to be everywhere. So really having that volunteer program and people available to be assigned...it’s great to have people to support the residents,” said Railsback.

Those looking for more information about the long-term care ombudsmen can go here.

