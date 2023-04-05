Oskaloosa officials seek public help in locating shooting suspect

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking help from the public in locating a 22-year-old.

On April 4th, 2023 at approximately 10:16 pm, police were dispatched to the 700 block of D Avenue West for a report of a shooting. Responding officers found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Des Moines area hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, officials are seeking Gavin Jones on the charge of Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury for his involvement in the shooting.

Jones is a white male, 6′ 3″ tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair. Police say he may be traveling in a stolen silver 2019 Toyota Corolla with Iowa license plate KYP677.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oskaloosa Police Department at 641-672-2557.

