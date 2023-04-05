Show You Care
Officials set to sign agreement between Kirkwood Community College and Coe College

Kirkwood Community College and Coe College are set to sign an agreement meant to help students.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College and Coe College are set to sign an agreement on Wednesday.

They say it will help students save on tuition, and clear a path to a four-year degree.

The agreement means Kirkwood Business Administration students can transfer to Coe to continue working toward a four-year degree.

It will establish a clear pathway from one school to the other by defining how Kirkwood credits will apply to Coe.

Students can also take advantage of a new scholarship worth nearly 40 thousand dollars.

A ceremony is set for Wednesday at 8:30 AM at Iowa Hall on Kirkwood.

