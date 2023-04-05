Officials set to sign agreement between Kirkwood Community College and Coe College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College and Coe College are set to sign an agreement on Wednesday.

They say it will help students save on tuition, and clear a path to a four-year degree.

The agreement means Kirkwood Business Administration students can transfer to Coe to continue working toward a four-year degree.

It will establish a clear pathway from one school to the other by defining how Kirkwood credits will apply to Coe.

Students can also take advantage of a new scholarship worth nearly 40 thousand dollars.

A ceremony is set for Wednesday at 8:30 AM at Iowa Hall on Kirkwood.

