Legislature passed resolution changing wording over voting age

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa, the legislature has passed a resolution to change wording in the Iowa Constitution regarding the voting age.

The amendment would codify the voting age in the state at 18.

The U-S Constitution sets the voting at 18 nationally, and Iowans have been able to vote at 18 for decades.

However, the state constitution still states only those 21 and older have the right to vote.

The bill to change the constitution to keep it at 18 passed the Legislature last year.

Iowans will be able to vote on this change in the 20-24 election.

