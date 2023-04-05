Iowa Football to hold open practice on April 22nd, 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa’s football team is hosting a free open practice at Kinnick Stadium.

Fans will be able to enter Gates A (south end zone) B (southwest) and H (northwest) to Kinnick as early as 9:45 am, with the practice scheduled to start at 10:45 am.

Free parking will be available on hard surface lots and concession stands will be open at select locations with limited menu items available.

Tailgating is not allowed.

The Hawks will kick off the 2023 season on September 2nd when they host Utah State.

