Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Marion and Warren counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for two counties in response to Tuesday’s storms.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather.

Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, Monroe, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties were all given disaster proclamations for Friday’s severe weather.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to apply.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.