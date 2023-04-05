Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Marion and Warren counties

On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for two counties in response to Tuesday’s storms.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for two counties in response to Tuesday’s storms.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather.

Appanoose, Davis, Iowa, Jackson, Lucas, Monroe, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Mahaska, Wapello, and Washington counties were all given disaster proclamations for Friday’s severe weather.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

More information on applying for disaster relief grants can be found on the state’s website. Victims of the storms have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to apply.

