Get ready for climbing temperatures

By Hannah Messier
Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Welcome to spring! While Wednesday was windy and chilly, we’ll be much warmer in the coming days. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with a clear sky.

Therefore, we’ll enjoy a beautiful sunrise on Thursday. Our sunny sky will continue Thursday afternoon with warmer highs rising into the 60s and calmer winds coming out of the west from 10 to 20 mph.

High temperatures will be even warmer on Easter Sunday, reaching the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky. It will be perfect for a holiday picnic. Summer-like temperatures are possible next week with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return!
Get ready for climbing temperatures
