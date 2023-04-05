Show You Care
Former Deputy charged with death of police dog

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Boone County Deputy is now charged with killing his own police dog.

This happened last September.

According to a search warrant, Dallas Wingate said he put his K-9 officer in his department truck on September 2nd.

He said he discovered Bear the dog dead about 22 hours later.

Wingate resigned days later after being put on leave.

According to the Boone County Sheriff, he was told to turn himself in yesterday.

He is charged with killing a police dog, which is a felony in Iowa.

