Dubuque Community School District asking for bond vote

The Dubuque Community School District wants a bond vote to fund various projects.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Telegraph Herald - The Dubuque Community School District wants to ask voters to approve a bond to pay for projects.

This includes plans to consolidate its middle schools from three to two.

The plans call for building a new school at the Washington site, keeping Roosevelt open, and closing Jefferson.

The superintendent says some of the driving factors include helping with costs and declining enrollment rates.

The proposed general obligation bond would be up to 150-million dollars.

The district says it will fine-tune the bond details over the next month.

It hopes to present a draft in May.

A vote could then happen either in September or November of this year.

