Cleaning up after destructive storms in Wapello County

Wapello County, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa - people were helping others clean up ahead of the latest round of storms.

There is still damage from Friday’s tornadoes.

This video shows some of the aftermath of those storms at a farm in Wapello County.

The storm also caused damage in Colona, Illinois.

This is located just east of the Quad Cities.

The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado caused heavy damage to this building.

It housed a gas station and restaurant.

The tornado tore the roof off and blew it into another building.

Two people took cover inside the gas station before the front wall collapsed.

No one was hurt.

The owner says this all happened just three weeks after he lost his house to a fire.

On Tuesday, students from Pekin High School in Packwood helped farmers clear their fields of tornado debris ahead of the latest round of storms.

