Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Severe weather possible today and tonight
Severe weather watches on April 4, 2023
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued; threat continues into overnight
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
Doug shared these pictures of hail the size of quarters and dimes that fell on Tuesday, March...
Hail already impacting parts of eastern Iowa Tuesday morning
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
Iowa’s Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese for gesture

Latest News

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool