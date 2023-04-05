Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged in 2020 murder of Daniel Spangler

Damontie Haggstrom-Wells
Damontie Haggstrom-Wells
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have charged a 20-year-old in connection with a May 2020 shooting death.

Damontie Haggstrom-Wells is charged with shooting 69-year-old Daniel Spangler during an attempted burglary at his home in the 500 block of B Ave NW. Police responded to a request for a welfare check just before 10:00 am on May 22nd 2020, and found Spangler dead on the floor. An autopsy revealed that he suffered a gunshot wound and that his death was a homicide.

Haggstrom-Wells is currently in prison on other charges. For his role in Spangler’s death, Haggstrom-Wells is additionally charged with:

  • Murder - First Degree
  • Attempted Burglary - First Degree
  • Going Armed with Intent

In addition to these charges, Police also charged Haggstrom-Wells in connection with a burglary occurring on May 21, 2020, in the 300 block of Jacolyn Drive SW. He also faces the following additional charges:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Burglary - First Degree

This is an ongoing investigation.

