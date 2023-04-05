Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cash App founder stabbed to death

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin. San Francisco police said he was stabbed to death.(AIO FILMZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCSICO (CNN) – The founder of Cash App was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco.

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin, who wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Lee was an incredible human being.

Police say officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the city’s Rincon Hill neighborhood took a 43-year-old man to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Lee also was the former chief technology officer of Square.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A breakdown of the severe risk for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023.
Severe weather possible today and tonight
Severe weather watches on April 4, 2023
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued; threat continues into overnight
A porcupine found in northwest Iowa.
Porcupine found in Iowa
Doug shared these pictures of hail the size of quarters and dimes that fell on Tuesday, March...
Hail already impacting parts of eastern Iowa Tuesday morning
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
Iowa’s Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese for gesture

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
FILE - Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of...
Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil
John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.
‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit up for auction