Archbishop of Dubuque retires: A look at his service and what comes next

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Archbishop of Dubuque announced Tuesday he’s immediately retiring because of health reasons. Archbishop Michael Jackels has been the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque for ten years. Pope Francis approved his request to retire.

Bishop Richard Pates, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Dubuque will be taking over the Archbishop’s duties until another is appointed. He said they hope to have one picked out by the end of the calendar year.

“So what we want to say is that the church exists to serve their needs and to be able to continue to be a very positive servant of the Community,” he said.

After serving as Archbishop for ten years, overseeing more than 160 parishes, Michael Jackels announced he’s stepping down.

Bishop Richard Pates, who will be filling in, acknowledged the health concerns Jackels has been facing.

”The condition with regard to his heart and also I think as I saw first-hand yesterday and so many people have noticed, he’s also had some back issues. Plus, he’s 69 years old and so people are usually retired by that time anyway. It’s kind of a normal process for him,” said Pates.

Parishioners whom Archbishop Jackels served say they’ll miss his ministry and his sense of humor.

”I’m sad to see the Archbishop go, you know, it’s been 10 years. He’s done a great job with this is a large diocese. A lot of parishes, a lot of mileage to cover. He’s done some really positive things when he’s come out here to Key West,” said Ken Tikippe, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West member.

“He has, you know, served in a way that I think really witnessed and was close to the people he served. He’s very humble, sort of an individual man, and secondly, I think he also opened what Pope Francis calls the opportunity to have a field hospital to direct our community today,” said Pates.

As Bishop Pates takes on the day-to-day work of the Archbishop, he shared some private words with Jackels.

”Just said, you know, take it, take it easy. Don’t overdo it. Full he expressed gratitude that somebody was coming. Have the transition so that all of the work that he had accomplished so significantly was not in vain,” said Pates.

