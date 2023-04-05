Ankeny apartment break-in suspect in custody

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - A suspected apartment intruder is now in custody.

Ankeny police say Dan Abimana turned himself in after recognizing himself on KCCI’s coverage of the break-in.

Video shows him lurking around the apartment and watching a woman sleep. He was inside the apartment for about 30 minutes.

The suspect faces two counts of trespassing. Police say alcohol might have been involved.

