Ankeny apartment break-in suspect in custody

Police made an arrest in the case.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - A suspected apartment intruder is now in custody.

Ankeny police say Dan Abimana turned himself in after recognizing himself on KCCI’s coverage of the break-in.

Video shows him lurking around the apartment and watching a woman sleep. He was inside the apartment for about 30 minutes.

The suspect faces two counts of trespassing. Police say alcohol might have been involved.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

